N’DRANOU APPLAUDED OFFICERS

By Wasita Royal

On behalf of the Divisional Command at Ralum; the New Guinea Islands Police Commissioner Inspector Perou N’Dranou took the opportunity to thank all the hard-working Police officers of the NGI Region for all their efforts in providing a conducive environment for the people to enjoy their Independence Celebration.

While it’s not easy for the police to maintain peace and good order; Police have survived another year to deliver the peace and harmony to the region.

Inspector N’Dranou said he is very grateful; despite all the challenges they have faced each day as Police officers.

He reminded police officers to do the basic policing foundations right every time they deal with a case or a fellow citizen. That would be a simple measurement by the public to gauge the police’s daily efforts from.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape also commended the citizens of this nation for celebrating the 48th Independence with the right spirit.

“I want to commend all our people far and wide, right across the country, for the big turnouts in our urban centres and government stations to join in celebrating our country’s 48th Independence anniversary. From reports I received, it was excellent. I want to thank you for your zeal, patience and love for our country” Prime Minister Marape said.

“We have all endured many challenges over the 48 years as a nation, but going forward, I want to reassure you all that our prospect as a nation looks good. I am optimistic for the future,” he added.