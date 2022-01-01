Nou: BSP School Kriket program has helped me achieve my dream

Young cricketer Patrick Nou from Pari Village, Central Province has been playing since he was ten years old in the local BSP School Kriket Program. Now at the age of 17, he has achieved one of his ambitions and that is to be part of the PIH under 19 Cricket PNG team.

Recently completing grade 8 at Pari Primary School, Patrick was fortunate enough to balance both school and training.

“Normally I’d come and train on weekends but as soon as I completed my exams, I gave all my attention to training to make into the squad,” said Nou.

Just like all of his teammates his focus was to make the final cut play in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup.

“I want to perform well in the World Cup and hopefully we will win some games,” Nou said.

Since joining the U19 train-on squad, the enthusiastic all-rounder said, he has learnt and gained new skills, implying he has made big improvements and he has gotten better at his games.

“I improved on how to bat and bowl, and how to catch the ball. It’s very good and very interesting too”, he said.

Outside of cricket and off the field, he is a typical teenager who enjoys anything fun – either playing or doodling on paper.

With a head start, the BSP School Kriket Program had given the young cricketer something to enjoy and keep busy a few years back, and to be able to make it into the World Cup is a great blessing.

Nou also acknowledged Cricket PNG, Family and friends in Pari Village for encouraging and supporting him endlessly.