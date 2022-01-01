Karoho: Getting to represent my country is a proud moment

“When I was a young boy, I loved watching cricket on TV. At the age of 12, I started watching Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli’s way of playing and that’s when I came to love the game and I told myself that I’d start playing just like him”.

Every boy’s dream is to follow a role model and say one day they will become just like them. That is what 18 year old Peter Karoho from Central and Manus provinces always had in mind.

He started playing cricket when he joined a local Pari Cricket Club. This has helped him to become better and better in all his matches. Now coming on board to join the PIH Under 19 Cricket PNG team is an honour.

“I’m proud because I get to represent my family, village, and my country at an international stage”, Karoho said.

Since making the U-19 team, he has improved in his batting as well as other key skills and thinks they all need to focus on getting better in skills such as batting, bowling and fielding.

His encouragement to young Papua New Guineans who are also looking to play cricket is: “Do the small things right and once you get them right, the bigger tasks will be easier to do.

And to his fellow PNG U19 cricketers, Peter reassures them to stay focused.

“Stay focused, stay strong and keep encouraging each other. We’re going for a purpose so we must win”, he adds.