Aiambak High School in need of support

By Jim John

The Aiambak High School in the Middle-Fly District of Western Province is in dire need of the government’s support as there several infrastructure buildings that are deteriorated and need maintenance.

These include mess hall, students’ dormitories, and staff rooms including staff houses.

With the population of over 200 students enrolled each year, teachers do their best to teach with available resources despite challenges.

Grade 9 and 10 students from surrounding island villages in the district say they want the facilities to be upgraded for effective learning.

Student’ president Hayden Edward said for over 18 years there has not been any financial support from the Provincial Government.

“Our dormitories are rundown; we have been using torches to do night studies as we don’t have electricity. We struggle to do best hoping to go for further studies in other higher learning institutions.” he said.

Electricity problem in Aiambak has been also affecting students’ learning, staff members and the administrative work of the school.

Acting head teacher Timothy Tipara said teaching and learning at the school has been a real struggle due to limited access to learning materials.

He expressed that authorities from the Western Provincial Education Division should look into this issue and support the school thus students are educated and in return change their villages in near future.