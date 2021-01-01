North Fly explores into Commercial Vanilla farming

Member for North Fly, James Donald is determined to empower his people this time again through commercial vanilla farming.

After prioritizing rice farming and milling, commercialization of rubber, fresh fruits and vegetables farming, the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) is now investing in commercial vanilla farming. The MP believes that there is a huge economic potential of agri-business in the North Fly District.

“North Fly District potential vanilla farmers and any interested populace should be now gearing up for vanilla cultivation if you haven’t planted any as yet. Your vanilla bean purchasing, processing and market facility is taking shape and soon to be ready within the next 8 month”, said Donald.

Donald said that the facility is expected to be ready by mid-2022 as according to the Israeli Innovative Agro group and West Agro Holdings management.

Vanilla Beans

The Agriculturist explained this facility will have controlled tunnels growing vanilla producing beans in volumes and harvesting, processing and packaging facility.

“It’s more of controlled vanilla estate producing itself while our farmers’ produce will be just a compliment. This is because we want to have a setup that can’t compromise quality and volume meeting the market demand on time and fetching the premium price as Fly Vanilla product because our product is connected to the global vanilla market.” explained Donald.

Donald is confident that Western Province will have two of these world class vanilla facilities with one in Daru (PNGSDP funded) and another in Kiunga (IAI, WAH, OTML, FRPG, NFDDA funded).

The MP reminded his people that there is no such thing as free hand-outs.

“We do not want to fall badly when the ladder is one day removed and we are asked to jump down. We must not fall badly should the Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) remove the ladder (mine closes).” Donald said.

Meanwhile, the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) is proud to facilitate and host the PNGCR10 rubber factory in Kiunga, the soon to be commissioned Fly Rice facility in Kiunga and the Tabubil Egg Centre producing millions of fresh eggs daily.