20 Days of Activism

The Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) has taken heed of the call from the United Nations to participate in the global initiative, Human Rights Activism.

The theme for 2021 is “UNITE Against Gender Based Violence and COVID-19. One Voice, One Purpose, One Action.”

Commenting on BPNG’s involvement in the Activism activities, Governor Loi M Bakani CMG said the United Nations Rights theme is relevant for 2021 to PNG.

“The United Nations Human Rights Activism theme is relevant to PNG, particularly since so many of our family members, friends and co-workers are directly affected by COVID-19 and too many women and children in PNG continue to be victims of gender-based violence.”

“BPNG is already well into the process of embedding our comprehensive Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Policy into BPNG’s culture, already helping staff and their families with information and assistance. And we are diligently implementing safety procedures under our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to protect against COVID-19,” said Governor Bakani.

“We call on our colleagues in other organisations and businesses in PNG to join us in uniting all efforts and actions against gender-based violence and COVID-19”, he said.