Rhoda Simeon, 23 Missing

A 23 year old female from Milne Bay has been missing since Friday (December 3rd).

Rhoda Simeon was last seen around 5-6pm making her way from Waigani to Gordon AOG Church for music practice.

According to her aunt, Theresa Kalivakoyo, the family thought she made her way to Konedobu to live with her dad’s family after church. Only to find out that she hasn’t been to church since Friday.

“We thought she went straight to her dad’s family after music practice in church so we did not bother to check on her, however, when we came to church on Sunday; we were told that Rhoda has not been to church since Friday”, said Kalivakoyo.

As soon as the family found out, they immediately called her phone number, which was answered by another woman. The woman over the phone explained that she bought the phone from a guy at Gordon’s on Saturday morning. The family also checked on other relatives including Rhoda’s boyfriend who says he hasn’t heard from her also since then.

A formal Missing person’s report has been filed at the Waigani Police Station. While the family are out searching for the 23 year old, with help of church members.

Rhoda was last seen wearing a red meri blouse, a black skirt and carrying a rainbow billum to church. If anyone has seen her, please kindly report to the contact numbers 70906648/70134785/76978298/78179675 or report to the nearest police station on her last seen where- about.