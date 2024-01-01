NORTH FLY DISTRICT TO FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE

Pictured: Tapped rubber tree

By Jim John

The people of North Fly District have been encouraged to be involved in different agricultural activities for self-sustainability.

North Fly Member James Donald said the District Development Authority (NFDDA) will work with the Fly River Provincial Government and other development partners to provide factories within the district to cater for agriculture.

“Don’t waste your time and roam around in town doing nothing. Plough your land, there’s money. If you don’t work on your land, you’ll be poor. It is better to involve in agricultural activities so you can earn money.” he said.

He told his people to get involved in vanilla farming, rubber, rice and other cash crop that are available in the district.

Currently, the vanilla factory is in operation at the Samagos agriculture center, the rubber factory in Kiunga town and a rice factory is also expected to be opened at Samagos this year to cater for rice farmers.

MP James Donald said agriculture is a way forward for all people to have money in their pockets, therefore NFDDA will focus more on providing farming activities and factories in the district.

He said as these plans are underway, local land owners are being advised to free up some of their land areas along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway so that planned activities can be implemented using those land areas.

“Lack of land areas have been the major hindrance to bring these services, so locals in highway villages and surrounding villages must talk to NFDDA so we can use your land for development. Nobody will bring services you are needing but agriculture is important.” He elaborated.

He has encouraged the people of North Fly that watermelons, corns, pumpkins, cabbages, pawpaw, beans, and other fruits and vegetables can be grown on their lands for mass production which can support and address food security not only in the district but Western Province at large in the near future.