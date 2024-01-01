CPL STAFF LAYOFF POSSIBLE

Pictured: CPL Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel (File Footage)

By Francisca Anania

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) has confirmed that if government fails to assist affected business houses from the January 10th mayhem soon, CPL will be forced to lay off its assisting staff.

This was revealed by the CPL Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel and CEO Narvin Raju.

More than 300-500 Workers from the CPL Group of Companies will be affected from this.

CPL Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel stated that as per the one of the daily reports, CPL is not laying-off staff at the moment, however this might be the case if government does not intervene.

Sir Mahesh also stated that it has been 6 weeks since the unfortunate events of January 10th, and CPL’s patience with the government is wearing thin.

“We are hopeful that the government will do something, but urgent action is key to help us keep our 300 – 500 staff employed and also the SMEs that have their business principles based on continuous supply to CPL. And I would hate myself If I am forced to make the hard decision if government support does not come through as soon as possible.” the CPL Chairman stated.

Like CPL, Papindo Gerehu has laid off all staff immediately after January 10th and awaits government response.

Meanwhile, Brian Bell Group CEO Cameron Mackellar stated that no staff from Brian Bell will be laid off and its operations continue as normal.

Data recorded from Businesses show collective business loss from the January 10th mayhem of K775 –K800 Million from stock losses, property and asset destruction, workers and staff redundancy, and disruption to local SME farming trade in Port Moresby.