CENTRAL PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT URGED TO TAP ECONOMIC POTENTIAL OF PROVINCE

Pictured: (L-R) Minister Assisting Prime Minister, Ian Ling-Stuckey , Prime Minister James Marape, Provincial Member for Central, Rufina Peter and Acting Provincial Administrator for Central, Edward Kila.

Prime Minister James Marape has urged the Provincial Member for Central, Rufina Peter and her provincial administration to unleash the enormous untapped economic potential of Central Province.

The Prime Minister particularly stressed the unique tourism potential of the province, given its proximity to the nation’s capital, and the opportunity this offers in revenue generation for the province.

“Central Province’s culture and natural environment is ideal for tourism, great attractions visitors from Papua New Guinea, Australia and other neighbouring countries would want to see,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He also highlighted the rich agriculture potential that the province has across its five districts and 16 local level government areas.

“You have enormous potential in the agriculture sector right across your province. And you can supply and feed Port Moresby with your food.” The Prime Minister said.

He also brought up the construction of the Central provincial hospital, urging Provincial Member Peter to prioritize it so the National Government could come in to support its construction.

He also mentioned the Edevu Power supply project; the reopening of Tolukuma mine; and the Central/NCD boundaries clarity for better GST management.

“Despite you being in the Opposition, my government prioritises service delivery for the people; not our politics. We will support Central and get you funding,” he said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while receiving the K405 million 2024 Central Provincial Government Budget yesterday afternoon at Sir Manasupe House.

The budget was presented by Provincial Member Rufina Peter who was joined by her new Acting Provincial Administrator Edward Kila and senior members of the administration.

With a total budget figure of K405,672,688, Infrastructure, Education, Economic, and Law & Justice take up the priority areas for the province. Internal Revenue stands at K43.68 million.

Provincial Member Peter acknowledged Prime Minister Marape for affirming National Government support to assist Central Province in the budget implementation, with some projects already off the ground.