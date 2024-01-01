NEW VEHICLES FOR KIUNGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL

By Jim John

A total of five vehicles worth K1 million was sourced from the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funds as an effort to support health workers for effective clinical services in the North Fly District.

Five specialist doctors from the Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly will be using new vehicles to attend to emergency cases and other related work.

This is a boost for the hospital as doctors deserve to serve patients in both urban and rural areas in the district using those vehicles when clinical assistance is needed.

North Fly District health manager Rody Ukin thanked all for supporting health services in the district.

“We are working closely with Western PHA and other development partners are continuing to provide clinical equipment to the hospital and these vehicles are boost for Kiunga hospital,” Ukin said.

He explained that the hospital needed more ambulance trucks, office vehicle to do administrative work including staff vehicle to cater for staff members, hence it is a relief for doctors to use these vehicles.

Acting District Administrator Greg Isau said North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) is committed to support the health services, therefore will work closely with the Fly River Provincial Government, Western PHA and development partners to also upgrade the district hospital in Kiunga.

“We must look after our doctors to serve the people. While work is in progress to upgrade the hospital, we will work together to provide clinical services in the existing facilities and in few years- time our health workers will work in an upgraded hospital,” Mr Isau said.

He added that five new houses for doctors have been built in Kiunga, funded by NFDDA.

The people of North Fly and Western Province as a whole are being assured that Kiunga District hospital will be upgraded and necessary medical equipment will be installed to receive more referrals from sub- health centers and hospitals.