MADANG PPC URGES VIGILANCE AMIDST TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES

By: Bradley Mariori

In the midst of transportation challenges impacting police mobility in Madang, Acting Superintendent Robert Baim has called on the citizens of Madang to remain vigilant and take extra precautions due to potential opportunistic crimes.

He says there are collaborative efforts between business houses and law enforcement to maintain police visibility in the region.

Acting Superintendent Baim also said transport challenges is affecting their mobility, but is assured that with the help of few business houses and good police friends, they have assisted to show police visibility around in the town.

Acting Supt Baim has urged business establishments to enhance their security measures, cautioning against potential exploitation by opportunists.

He highlighted the risk of delayed police response to incidents under such circumstances, stressing the need for heightened vigilance within the community.

Baim says opportunists might take advantage of the situation and do anything which police might not respond to on time, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in mitigating security risks.

Despite the challenges, Baim assured the public of the police force’s readiness to confront any criminal activity. He affirmed the commitment of law enforcement personnel to maintain law and order, urging cooperation from residents in safeguarding their communities.

The collaborative efforts between business entities and the police reflect a concerted approach to addressing the security concerns that is prevalent in Madang.

Baim’s proactive stance stresses the importance of community engagement and collective action in ensuring public safety amidst logistical constraints.

He says impacts of fuel rationing has extended to operations at the Jomba police station, where suspects detained in cell blocks are being managed amidst the current logistical constraints faced.

Acting Superintendent Baim, revealed that the fuel shortage affecting police mobility has also affected the management of detainees at the Jomba police station.

Despite these challenges, Baim wants to assure Madang residents that the police force in the province is making concerted efforts to maintain essential policing services , including the management of detainee and community policing is not affected.