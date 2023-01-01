NEW CREST MINE CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ARCHER LEADERS

As a way of developing the human resource and supporting young leader’s growth and development, the New Crest Mining continues their support again in young Archer leaders this year.

This year marks the 5th year for the New Crest Mining Limited to support archer leaders that participated under the Kokoda Track Foundation Archer Leaders Development Program. Newcrest Sustainability Fund Manager Anna Madgwick said the company is thrilled to continue supporting the program this far.

Under this program, the awardees received support in mentoring, tutoring, boarding fees, education and professional development resources, and work experience.

“The communities in which we operate mean a lot to Newcrest. By working in partnership with organizations such as the Kokoda Track Foundation, especially through programs such as Archer Leadership Development program, we support the growth of PNG’s emerging leaders who have the potential to make a positive difference,” said Madgwick.

“We take a great amount of pleasure in watching the recipients flourish, both personally and professionally during the leadership course. We also enjoy watching how they embrace the opportunities that present themselves as a result,” she added.

Out of the 237 applicants, only 24 were shortlisted and 11 students were selected after a competitive interview process, of which four were sponsored by Newcrest.

Newcrest Country Manager Stanley Komunt said the record number of applicants this year reflects the success of the program and it also indicates that young people are serious about embracing leadership qualities and skills and have a strong desire to serve their communities and country.

“We congratulate the 2023 Archer Leaders for progressing well in the program. We also congratulate the 2022 Archer Leaders for completing the program and using their leadership skills to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development and growth,” Komunt added.

The 2023 selected Archer Leaders are UPNG students Dianne Nason (Dental), Courtneyalla Dotson (Law), Flare Namaliu (MBA), Julia Tubang (Linguistics), Latifa Jonathan (Law), Raymond Billy (Science Bio), Rodwaltaz Billy (Law) Herman Namora (Literature and Political Science, Luther Temai (Medicine) and Unitech students Getta Kambar (Construction Management) and Houston Nen (Building and Construction).