NEW FOOTBRIDGE TO ASSIST COFFEE FARMERS IN GUMINE DISTRICT

In the effort to assist coffee farmers in the region, a 42-meter footbridge has been successfully completed in Omkolai, Gumine District, in the Simbu Province.

The government funded project comes under the Coffee Industry Corporation’s Coffee Access Road Project with an investment of K529, 000

The Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) CEO, Charles Dambui expressed commendation that the project was completed within two months as oppose to its initial expected time span.

“This is an impact project for the local people in the Maril-Minimbi area and we are very happy that this has taken less time to complete by the contractor Rumaris Investment Ltd.” Dambui said

He added that the footbridge will serve coffee farmers from both Maril to Minimbi to bring their coffee to the roadside and to Kundiawa to sell.

Rumaris Senior Engineer Andrew Pakau expressed that it was a very challenging and a daunting experience as all heavy equipment and materials had to be manually carried to the project site.

“To deliver this project, it took up most of our time to transport and carry the materials to the project site (Maril River). The materials were transported from Kundiawa to Omkolai on vehicles but from the roadside down to the Maril River, men and women carried all the materials down.” Pakau said.

He added that although it was both physically and geographically difficult to do the locals stepped in to help.

Coffee farmer and landowner Joshua Kobla said he remembered as a small boy, someone stood at the riverside and prayed for a bridge many years ago.

“I am amazed at how all these heavy materials were brought down and the bridge now completed to assist us.” Kobla expressed.

This project was carried out to assist farmers in Bokil & Polma where there are more than 2000 plus coffee farmers in the area with more hectares of coffee farms cultivated.

The footbridge will be officially launched in September of this year.