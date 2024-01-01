NATIONAL CENSUS UPDATE

The National Statistics Office (NSO) ramps up preparations for the national census, which is scheduled to take place in June of this year. It was originally planned for 2019, however the census has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Administrative Services Richard Masere, in a meeting held on Thursday, March 7, with the Prime Minister James Marape and key figures such as NSO Director John Igitoi, Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai, NID Director General Noel Mobiha, and Secretary for the Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs Philip Leo, reassured that preparations, including the recruitment of personnel to conduct the census, are well underway.

“This census is of critical importance, as Papua New Guinea has not conducted a comprehensive census for over 23 years, with the last attempt in 2011 being incomplete. The absence of accurate population data has led to reliance on estimates by partner organizations for planning purposes. The NSO currently estimates the country’s population at 11.6 million, pending a more precise figure to emerge from the forthcoming census,” Minister Masere said.

Prime Minister Marape has suggested that the recruitment of university graduates and Grade 12 school leavers who are currently unemployed in villages, as well as the involvement of public servants in the census efforts as a service to the nation, especially those who are receiving salaries without being actively engaged in work.

“The census’s budget stands at approximately K200 million, part of which will finance the purchase of 22,000 tablets to aid in data collection.”

“Last year K50 million was allocated, this year we have allocated K100 million, and we shall allocate more to ensure we complete a top-quality resourceful data that equips us to plan well to develop our country,” Prime Minister Marape said.

NSO Director John Igitoi acknowledged Marape Rosso Government’s support to NSO and stressed the significance of accurate population data, “It’s very important that we get the population right.”

In response, the Prime Minister highlighted the necessity for provincial government structures to appoint dedicated individuals for population matters, ensuring regular updates of baseline data collected during the census, underscoring the government’s commitment to achieving a successful and inclusive national census.

As the country is approaching its 50th Independence Anniversary next year, the Prime Minister has expressed his desire for the census to be completed in a timely manner, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s history.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the campaign in television and radio promotional messages, stating, “The message must be: When you are counted, we know who you are. You are an actual person in our country.”

Prime Minister Marape wants the slogan “Be Counted” to be used to encourage Papua New Guinea’s population to participate in the upcoming National Census.