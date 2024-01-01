MIDDLE FLY IN NEED OF SERVICES

Pictured: Locals selling fresh produce in open area in Nomad, Middle Fly District due to having no proper market place in the area. (Supplied image)

By Jim John

The people of Middle Fly District of Western Province continue to struggle to access basic services.

These services are health, education, banking, airport, policing and economic development among others.

Village councilor of Wangawanga and Aiambak, Owen Zumoi mentioned that his people have suffered from lack of basic services since independence in 1975 to date.

He expressed that the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG) through its Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP) should allocate some funds to deliver basic services in the district.

“My people are still struggling to access basic services. They travel far distances by small planes, dugout canoes and dinghies to look for these services. Most times while looking for basic services, they die along the way.” he said.

Currently, residents in Nomad, Lake Murray, Aiambak, Obo, Bosset, Kasa, Kuem, Mipan, Kaviananga and other surrounding island villages in Middle Fly travel thousand miles to reach Kiunga, North Fly District for services.

In Middle Fly, there is no electricity, airport, bank, road connectivity to respective LLG’s, proper township, market, government station and others.

Councilor Zumoi reiterated that it is time for change saying mandated leaders should seriously look into this matter to help their people by improving standards of living rather than looking for services elsewhere which is an economic drain, waste of resources and time for Middle Fly people.

Some reasons basic services have not been delivered to people in Middle Fly is due to lack of cooperation, misuse of funds, financial constraints and geographical challenges such as lakes, swamps and rivers.

Meanwhile, Middle Fly Member Maso Hewabi stated that work is in progress to establish the Aiambak-Kiunga road to connect the two districts commencing this year going forward.

He explained to the people of Middle Fly that ongoing election related court case is blocking his planned service delivery in the district, therefore once this issue is resolved, lack of basic services will be addressed and proper township will be established in the district.