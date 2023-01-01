MP VISITS SITUM RURAL HEALTH CENTER

By Gladys Kila

Situm Health Centre is located in ward 13 of Labuta LLG in the Nawaeb District of Morobe Province.

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen was on the ground recently to inspect the health centre facilities and patients admitted in order to improve service delivery.

The purpose of his visit was to see the daily operation of the health centre and how health workers treat patients with the resources they have.

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen said, the health centre needs adequate medicine and pharmaceutical supplies to cater for the needs of patients. In addition, what the district can do for now is to ensure these pharmaceuticals are sufficient for normal operations.

MP Pelgen said quality health care in the country is a challenge every year, however preventive measures must be taken to avoid illness and diseases.

He further added that the 5-year development plan for Nawaeb district is set to capture the revitalisation of all existing health facilities in the district.

The Situm health centre caters for patients as far as Bumayong, Hobu and villages along the Labuta coastline of Morobe Province.