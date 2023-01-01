NEW IRELAND TO DECENTRALIZE 48TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

New Ireland Governor, Rt. Hon Chief Sir Julius Chan has announced that the Provincial Government will decentralize celebrations to each of the 142 wards in the 10 Local level Government (LLG’s) of Murat, Lovongai, Kavieng urban, Tikana, Sentral Niu Ailan, Namatanai, Matalai, Konoagil, Tanir and Nimamar LLG.

Sir Julius said, people that missed out on the New Ireland Day celebrations hosted by the New Ireland Provincial Government on July 26th to July 27th in Kavieng have not been forgotten.

They will now be given the opportunity to take part in the country’s Independence celebrations.

Governor Sir Julius said his government, is a government of fairness that provides opportunities for all its people.

Looking ahead, Sir Julius has called on all Ward Development Committees to start organizing celebrations for Independence day at their wards.

“All Ward Development Committees are encouraged to work closely with Ward Council Members and LLG Presidents to successfully plan out the event including cultural dances and sports activities.”

“The last man standing believes that with the people taking charge and ownership of this year’s independence celebrations and with collective effort, the celebrations will create lasting memories for everyone.”