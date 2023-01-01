MALAMATA CULTURAL FESTIVAL

By Gladys Kila

The National Cultural Commission in partnership with the governor for Enga province Sir Peter Ipatas has officially launched the Malamata Yapo Festival in Karawari Local Level government bordering Enga and East Sepik provinces.

People from all neighboring villages in East Sepik and Enga provinces turned up in numbers to participate in this cultural festival.

National Cultural Commission Chief Executive Director, Steven Kilanda said, NCC will continue to support the festival and it will be noted down as an annual event on the calendar as of next year.

Mr Kilanda said, NCC is on a mission to take cultural festivals right back to the communities so they can take ownership and continue to uphold their culture and pass it on to the next generation.

He further added that people must continue to also uphold the traditions of building a culture center, as this is where history and traditional cultural knowledge are kept.

Mr Kilanda is calling on Enga and the East Sepik provincial governments to support this festival.

Governor for Enga Province, Sir Peter Ipatas said, this is his second visit to Malamata and he is impressed with the unique culture and unity shown by the locals.

He said culture is one of the avenues that unite people locally and internationally, hence encouraged people to participate in cultural festivals.

Sir Ipatas said people’s involvement in such activities will also keep them away from tribal fighting.