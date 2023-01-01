A Missionary Childhood Association based in Hagen Central District in Western Highlands Province is focused on educating children at the age of 5 to practice and value Christian Principles and contribute to positive child upbringing.

This Missionary Childhood Association is the only one in Western Highlands Province and the Second that is established in the Highlands Region.

According to Save the Children’s Country Director Fiu Williame-Igara, training children at an early age can significantly contribute to positive nation building moving forward.

This ideology is well adopted by a local Missionary Childhood Association operating under the Catholic Church in Baisu Community of Western Highlands Province. Children aged 5 are attentive to this where they learn and value the Christian Principle to respect, love and live with peace and harmony in their community.

The main focus of this association is to teach children to value respect and care for their communities.

In the Next five to ten years’ time, they are hoping to see these children evolve with all the Christian values and Morals to changing this country going forward.