DISRUPTIONS TO AIR NIUGINI SERVICES

Air Niugini customers traveling this Easter long weekend have had their flights rescheduled due to unscheduled maintenance events which have impacted Air Niugini’s normal operating schedule.

An update on this was released by Air Niugini as an assurance to the traveling public.

They stated, “if your travel plans are impacted by an unscheduled maintenance event, our team will work to accommodate you on the next available flight, and we will do everything we can to minimize any inconvenience caused.”

Air Niugini has assured its customers that, they have a robust maintenance program in place, and their highly skilled maintenance staff work diligently day and night, to ensure that all aircrafts are safe and reliable.

To solve this ongoing issue of flight cancellation, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon said, ‘I apologize unreservedly for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans in the lead up to Easter and over the long weekend. The current situation is not representative of the premium carrier that Air Niugini strives to be. We have accelerated plans to bring on additional fleet. This provides more schedule reliability, and greater value to our customers. We have also engaged plans to increase our staff complement to handle passenger volume growth more effectively.”

Seddon further stated, “we understand that air travel can be a significant expense, and we are committed to being transparent about our pricing and providing a range of fare options to meet a variety of travel needs and budgets.”