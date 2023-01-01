GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO FREIGHT COFFEE

Minister for Coffee Joe Kuli presented K450,000 as freight subsidy support to various freight agencies to roll out this program.

This is part of Marape-Rosso government’s vision towards subsidizing freight costs for remote areas.

The cheque presentation was done by Minister Kuli at the MAF headquarters in Mt. Hagen on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Recipients of the first lot of this funding included Missionary Aviation Fellowship (MAF) who received K200, 000 and Consort Shipping Express with K80, 000.

Present at this small but significant occasion were MAF staff and management, Consort Express team and CIC team led by the CEO Charles Dambui.

Minister Kuli said, MAF has contributed a lot to the development of this country, “where there are no roads and bridges, MAF has been there in the forefront to provide the much-needed service. You have been faithfully providing this service to our country and I commend you for that. I am here today to deliver the freight subsidy support, and this will continue into next year and onwards. After next month, we will look at price, then replanting and rehabilitation of run-down plantations.”

Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) CEO Charles Dambui said CIC’s history with MAF goes a long way back. “CIC has a long-standing partnership with MAF and I thank them for being with the coffee industry for a very long time.”

MAF Country Director Todd Aebischer in thanking the government for the support said that the airline has truly invested in serving remote communities and it was encouraging for them to see the government invest in this kind of opportunity to help move produce to the markets. “This is not just about putting finances in people’s hands, that is just a small piece but it is helping families with education, improving standards of living, and helping them to build their communities,” he said.