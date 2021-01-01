Nasfund Closes Client Service Centre at NCSL Haus

Share the News











Nasfund, will be closing its Port Moresby client service centre, located at NCSL Haus, Douglas Street, next to the American Embassy.

From Wednesday February 24th 2021, Nasfund services will only be at the Waigani, and Boroko client service centres respectively.

Nasfund Chief Officer Member Services Ann Wilson said this would encourage members to utilize the Fund’s Waigani, and Boroko client service centres.

“The closure of our Port Moresby client service centre is temporary, as the Fund begins work on relocating to another location in the Port Moresby Central Business District (CBD) to accommodate NCSL’s growing operations.

In the meantime, we encourage our members in NCD, and surrounding areas, to utilize Nasfund services at our Waigani client service centre, which is located at Lagatoi Haus, adjacent to Lamana Hotel.“

Services at our client services centres are in addition to those which are accessible via the Fund’s Helpdesk on phone 1588 and email help@nasfund.com.pg

Wilson is also reminding members that the Fund will continue to implement strict COVID-19 safety measures at all branches during this time.

“With the recent increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Fund will continue to conduct temperature checks, and implement a no-mask no-entry policy at all its branches.

This is to ensure that our members and staff are protected at all times.

These measures will continue for the foreseeable future.”