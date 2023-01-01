MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES RECOGNIZED

By Thelma Allingham



Seven local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Wewak East Sepik Province were given formal recognition by the Kokonas Indastri Koporesen (KIK) yesterday.



This follows one-on-one reviews done by a MSME Review Team from the KIK Headquarters under the Agribusiness Development and Marketing Unit.



Agribusiness Development and Marketing Manager Mr. Douglas Maip said the main aim of the review exercise conducted by KIK nationwide was to carry out performance gap analysis on each MSME and recommend possible approaches to minimize those gaps.



Maip also said the other main reason for the review exercise was to calculate production cost of High Value Coconut Products produced by each MSMEs.



He further stated that the review was also for data collection purposes and will help the KIK Project Management Unit to compile MSME Profiles.



Wewak District Council of Women’s President Florence Parinjo welcomes the team saying the real challenged faced by many virgin coconut oil (VCO) producers in the district is proper packaging and labelling of their products.



Parinjo said if KIK could step in to fill that gap then there would mostly likely be a great increase in the production of VCOs.



KIK Coconut Development Officer for East and West Sepik Provinces Mr. Allan Wawah said he is pleased with his coconut farmers and the progress they’ve made so far in venturing from KIK Replanting Program into downstream processing of the High Value Coconut Products.

