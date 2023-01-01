PM ON UNOFFICIAL MEDIA REPORT

Prime Minister James Marape was disappointed on unofficial information released to the public by the media.

He said this when one of the daily’s published an unofficial information regarding US President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Papua New Guinea next month.

PM Marape said talks are underway between the two countries but no confirmation or official information released yet.

“Both Governments have not released anything official on President Biden’s visit yet, however, I can confirm that talks have been going on between us on this historic event,” PM Marape said.

“An official statement on President Biden’s visit has not yet been released, so it baffles me that Post-Courier has already jumped the gun, and let the cat out of the bag.

“I continue to be disappointed at Post-Courier’s coverage of national issues, and more importantly, such a planned visit by a world leader like President Biden. I caution the Post-Courier to be very careful when reporting on such sensitive matters.”

Prime Minister said that President Biden’s planned visit will coincide with the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) which the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Pacific leaders will convene here in Port Moresby.