WABAG MARKET FULLY COMPLETE AND READY TO USE

The modern, state of the art Wabag Market costing K13 million is finally complete and set for the public to use after undergoing construction and development for almost three (3) years.



Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom announced that the Wabag District Development Authority’s vision to empower the people through Education and Agriculture-Based SME is slowly coming together with the completion of this mega, impact project.



The redevelopment and construction of the Wabag Market was made possible through a K13 million Australian Aid grant secured when Minister Lino was the then Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resource.



The official ground breaking ceremony of this impact project was done in February 17, 2020 and completed earlier this month.



Coffey International Development Pty Limited was the managing contractor of the Incentive Fund Phase 4 (IF4) Program on behalf of the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) managing this massive,impact project with construction work executed by Hornibrooks PNG Limited.



The people of the Wabag Open Electorate and whole of Enga Province have been without a proper market for over a decade which will be a lasting testimony in this generation and the generations to come.



Minister Lino is wholeheartedly committed to bring much needed service and development to his people.



This modern market facilities include dormitories for women to overnight, ATM booth, spacious park area, early childhood center for children while mother’s do marketing, police post and associated features of a modern market.



With more than 10 rural road networks already constructed and in use, these road links will enable the rural populace throughout the district to bring in their fresh produce to the market on a regular basis.



The official commissioning of the market will be done at a later date yet to be announced.