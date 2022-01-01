MEDICAL DRUGS SHORTAGE

Health Authority in Kiunga, Western Province says district hospital is facing a shortage of basic medical drugs.

The Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly has been without these essentials for over half a year now.

Health Manager Rody Ukin says Provincial Health Authority has made an arrangement with MAF plane to uplift essential medicines from Daru this week to address current situation.

Some patients were advised to buy their own medicines at the private clinics and pharmacies.

Rody Ukin says this has affected the work of health workers in the province.