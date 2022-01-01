NANCY IN PNG

The Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy named Nancy arrived in Port Moresby yesterday.

She was placed at the home of PNG Rugby, the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, rugby fans gathered to witness it.

PNG is her first tour before taking off to other Pacific Island countries.

This trophy will be given to the winner of the upcoming 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be staged in New Zealand later this year.

Chantal Baker Smith is one of the two other New Zealand Women’s Rugby Ambassadors who have been tasked to take Nancy to showcase and tour the Pacific nations.

Baker-Smith says the trophy was named Nancy after Nancy Wake, a World War II Heroine.

The New Zeealand Women Ambassadors are also here to impart their knowledge and spread the spirit or mana of rugby to young girls and boys.

Today Nancy will be travelling to Lae and will be staged at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.