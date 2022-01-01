TISA FINANCE SPONSORED PM’S BREAKFAST

Tisa Community Finance Limited has come on board to be the diamond sponsor of the Annual Business Breakfast with K100, 000

Initiated by the PNG SME Magazine, this is the fourth breakfast to commemorate the international Micro, small and medium sized business day.

Discussions at this breakfast include talks on Government to Business domestic trade support and their roles in achieving the Sustainable Growth and Development of the Micro and SME sector in the country.

The 2022 Business Breakfast with the Prime Minister will be held on Monday, 27th June, 2022.