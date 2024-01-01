PNG DATACO CONTINUES COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTS DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDER

Pictured is PNG DataCo chairman , Dr. Thomas Webster recently during the hand over of the newsly build 2 bedroom staff housing complex at Kila Barracks in Port Moresby with a Toyota Landscruiser 10 seater by the PNG DataCo to the RPNGC.

PNG DataCo continues its commitment to Papua New Guinea through its Community Social Obligation (CSO) initiative. This was demonstrated by the recent opening and handover of a newly built 2-bedroom staff housing complex at Kila Barracks in Port Moresby, along with a brand-new Toyota Landcruiser 10-seater.

The event also marked the presentation of a dividend by PNG DataCo to its shareholder, Kumul Consolidated Holdings.

Representing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Minister Honorable William Duma commended DataCo for its commitment to supporting infrastructure development, particularly in ensuring the Royal PNG Constabulary protects its cable landing stations and installations.

“Dataco is one of the better performing SOEs in the country. All its annual accounts are audited and up-to-date. The Auditor General has issued an unqualified opinion, confirming strong financial practices,” Hon. Duma said.

Minister Duma emphasized the importance of maintaining infrastructure investments and encouraged the Royal Constabulary to take good care of the new accommodation facilities. He acknowledged the challenges facing Papua New Guinea, with a growing population and limited revenue, underscoring the need for responsible utilization of resources.

The Minister reiterated DataCo’s vision under the Marape-Rosso government to become the Papua New Guinea equivalent of Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN). He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister and the government, assuring continued support for DataCo’s efforts to expand internet broadband reach in the country.

“On behalf of KCH, as a shareholder, I congratulate the Board of PNG Dataco, led by Chairman Dr. Thomas Webster, and its Management, led by Mr. Paul Komboi, for the dividend announcement,” Minister Duma said.

He further noted that Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited is exploring a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary to support infrastructure development, such as housing, at installation locations nationwide.