ASSOCIATION TO FOSTER DEVELOPMENT IN LAGAIP DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The inaugural launching of the Sambe Unity and Development Association was officially opened by Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem in Port Moresby recently.

The pioneer MP of the newly created district attended the event at the Nature Park as a patriotic son of the Sambe Tribe in the Pilikambi LLG of Lagaip District.

He highlighted the concept of unity and embraced the idea of bringing peace to promote development within its association in the Upper Lagaip area.

Most of the members who attended were all Sambe elites, tertiary students and professionals working in the National Capital District.

MP Akem pledged his full support to the call and assured his commitment to continue addressing law and order issues as priority.

This occasion for the first time saw all the Sambe clans united despite their tribal and political differences.