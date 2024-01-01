DRUG SHORTAGE IN HEALTH CENTERS A GROWING CONCERN.

By John Mori

The critical shortage of medicine in the country is a growing concern that poses a threat to the wellbeing of a society, especially when not addressed for a long period of time by the appropriate authorities.

This was the sentiment shared by the officer in charge (OIC) at the Minz Health Center in Jiwaka Province, Chris Andrew.

The OIC revealed that the health center serves 500 plus patients on a daily basis.

He stated that unfortunately more patients are being turned away due to constant acute shortage of medical drugs, and are given prescriptions to purchase the drugs at the local pharmacy in town.

Mr. Andrew calls on the relevant authorities to step in and address this recurring issue with utmost urgency, calling it ridiculous to have people dying in numbers due to acute shortage of medicine in public health centers.