Awareness Breaking News Culture Emergency Health Highlands Islands Life Momase News Southern

DRUG SHORTAGE IN HEALTH CENTERS A GROWING CONCERN.

by Natasha Ovoi0147

By John Mori

The critical shortage of medicine in the country is a growing concern that poses a threat to the wellbeing of a society, especially when not addressed for a long period of time by the appropriate authorities.

This was the sentiment shared by the officer in charge (OIC) at the Minz Health Center in Jiwaka Province, Chris Andrew.

The OIC revealed that the health center serves 500 plus patients on a daily basis.

He stated that unfortunately more patients are being turned away due to constant acute shortage of medical drugs, and are given prescriptions to purchase the drugs at the local pharmacy in town.

Mr. Andrew calls on the relevant authorities to step in and address this recurring issue with utmost urgency, calling it ridiculous to have people dying in numbers due to acute shortage of medicine in public health centers.

Related posts

PNG Government bolsters Investor confidence: There will be no changes to the Mining Act

EMTV Online

Ethnic Clash Update

EMTV Online

Fiji-PNG Business Forum

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!