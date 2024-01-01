MINISTER OPENS ECOLODGE ON WOODLARK ISLAND

The Bay Breeze Bungalo, a local and newly built eco-lodge was officially opened by the member for Samarai-Murua District and Minister for Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Isi Henry Leonard on his recent visit to Guasopa Station, Woodlark Island in Samarai Murua District of Milne bay Province.

In his remarks Minister Leonard pointed out the importance of safe guarding the environment so that ecotourism can be developed in the rural areas.

He encouraged the people of Woodlark to learn from the concept of the eco-lodge and tourism, adding that his ministry will continue to support those locals who were serious about engaging in tourism activities.

In his time as member and minister, he wants to make Samarai-Murua the hub of tourism.

Minister Leonard encouraged his people to take courage on work on tourism initiatives and develop the concepts in their respective areas.

“Source a place that you know our tourists will want to come and see, whether it be a small place where you can swim, a small river or a hill where you can go and visit.

“I went to Vanuatu, and they are promoting tourism, it’s not using something else, they are using the natural environment, a small bay, a small beach, an area, where they build into, develop and promote and tourists just enjoy.

“Do a concept, product and package, we are here to help develop it,” Minister Leonard said.

A six-bedroom eco-lodge owned by local islander Raka Aledi and family was recently completed which housed its first guests, the government officials from Investment promotion Authority, Office of Climate Change Development Authority and the Tourism Promotion Authority who had traveled to Woodlark Island with the Member.

Mr Aledi thanked Minister Leonard for officially opening the bungalow and for the continuous support to help develop and improve the facility.

Minister Leonard when opening the facility, thanked Prime Minister James Marape and deputy Prime Minister John Rosso with the government for having the confidence in the people of Samarai-Murua through his appointment as the Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture.

Mr Leonard is determine to work smarter and harder in helping develop and improve the tourism industry in his district and the country as a whole.