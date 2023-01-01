LOCALS IN WESTERN PROVINCE URGED TO PARTICIPATE IN AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES

By Jim John

The agricultural practice of rice farming, rubber, vanilla among others have gradually increased in Western Province, therefore, locals have been urged to continue their participation in agricultural activities for long term benefit.



In recent years, people in the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) impacted villages within the province, have been depending on royalty payments received from the Ok Tedi Mining Limited.



Western Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun told his people that this mentality must stop, and that they should plough and sow on their vast lands.



“People of Western Province, you have abundant land to sustain your lives. Use your lands and tap into vanilla, rice, cocoa, rubber and you’ll see there’s money. Hard work and sacrifice brings blessings,” he said.



Speaking at the official opening of the new Community Learning Centre (CLC) at Moian village in Middle Fly District last Friday, Aministrator Kaiyun told his people that the Fly River Provincial Government is committed to supporting agribusiness activities to serve the people.



He said, ” we’ll work with our development partners within the province so that our plans for improved health services, education, enabling infrastructure, agriculture or agribusiness is achieved.”



Joephilda Philip, a Social Issue Concern Group (SICG) Chairlady of Moian village said, more technical support is needed in villages and the province as a whole to train and up-skill farmers on the strategies and techniques for different farming activities.





“We need technical support on the ground. We have been involved in different agricultural activities but due to lack of technical support and milling equipment, we are not ploughing our lands,” she said.



She said the great need of farmers in villages is to see factories of different commodities be staged in the province for downstream processing and increase in mass production of farming activities for self sustainability in the coming years.



Currently, vanilla and rubber factories are established in Kiunga, North Fly District serving the farmers and plans for cocoa factory at Suki in Delta Fly District and boost for cattle farming in Daru, South Fly District is underway in the province.