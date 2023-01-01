TRUKAI SUPPORTS MASK FESTIVAL

Trukai Industries Limited gave 10-thousand-kina cash sponsorship towards this year’s 26th National Mask and Warwagira Festival which was held in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

After a three-year absence due to COVID-19, the show was hosted last week commencing on Wednesday the 12th and concluded yesterday Sunday the 16th of July.

The annual National Mask and Warwagira Festival is aimed at promoting the unique mask cultures of East New Britain Province.

This year marks the 4th consecutive year of Trukai’s support towards the festival.

Vice Chairman of the National Mask and Warwagira Festival, Tiolam Wawaga, welcomed Trukai’s Silver Sponsorship commending the company’s commitment towards preserving local Papua New Guinea culture.

Trukai Industries’ Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, said cultural events such as the Warwagira Festival is a great way to showcase PNG’s culture and heritage.

She stated that times are tough so such events bring together organizations like Trukai, tourists both local and international and SMEs to support local economies demonstrate community spirit and unity.

Trukai Industries has one of the most diverse Environment Social and Governance programs that supports cultural events, sports, health, education, natural disaster appeals and nutritional programs.