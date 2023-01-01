SPOTLIGHT INITIATIVE TO ADDRESS FAMILY VIOLENCE

By Thomas Huliambari

Gender based violence and other issues affecting children continue to rise in Papua New Guinea, as many cases are not being reported or addressed amicably with the responsible authorities.

With this, Morobe Province in partnership with the United Nations witnessed a milestone achievement today by launching the Morobe Provincial child, family services, council and district committees, to try to address the alarming issue.

This event is part of the Spotlight Initiative, which is a programme of the United Nations and funded by the European Union. Its aim is to end gender-based violence, promote gender equality, and women empowerment.

In his keynote address, UN Resident coordinator Richard Howard said, “this is the second province to have the program rolled out as Enga was the first.”

He said it is an important program trying to address the issue that is affecting children, family and communities, so UN stand committed in supporting the services.

The Deputy Provincial Administrator for Morobe Provincial Government, and Director of Social Services Robin Bazimu said, children are the future of this nation. Therefore, children’s issues should be a priority before other developments.

Meanwhile, committees to work with the communities and affected people have been sworn in today as well.

All committees swore to serve their people diligently in the eyes of the Senior Magistrate Pious Tapil and other important dignitaries at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Indoor Complex stadium in Lae, Morobe Province.

In conclusion, Director Family services Simon Yanis acknowledged everyone including partners for their support and contribution towards the fight against GBV and children’s issues.