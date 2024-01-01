LEWAS SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR TOUR TO ZIMBABWE AND UAE

Cricket PNG’s Lewas Coach David Drew recently announced the Papua New Guinea Lewas team who will depart for their tour of Zimbabwe and UAE this Wednesday, 20th March.

“I’ve only been in the role of Lewas Coach for two months but, in that time, I’ve seen the incredible potential that our women’s teams have. In January, the Lewas turned around a group stage loss to a strong NZ Maori team to dominate them in the final and win the Pacific Cup. I’m proud to announce the Lewas team to continue that success on this upcoming tour.” Coach Drew said.

The team is as follows;

PAPUA NEW GUINEA LEWAS

Brenda Tau (C) Sibona Jimmy (VC), Tanya Ruma Lakshmi Rajadurai Pauke Siaka Isabel Toua Naoani Vare Geua Tom Kevau Frank Henao Thomas Vicky Ara’a Buruka Vicky Dika Lohia Melanie Ani

LEWAS COACHING STAFF

David Drew – Coach Nao Kamea – Manager Anthea Murray – Strength & Conditioning Coach Maryanne Pahun – Physiotherapist

“There is a great team spirit, and the girls are working hard towards a successful tour which will see than play 5 ODIs against Zimbabwe, Scotland and USA, and 3 T20Is against Zimbabwe. It will be an exciting schedule and experience for the girls, one which we are looking forward to immensely as a group.” Coach Drew continued.

No doubt the team’s final preparation has been boosted withJulia Price, who has previously visited PNG and worked with both the Lewas and U19 Siales, traveling to Port Moresby to assist with the Lewas final sessions before they travel. She will then spend some valuable time with the U19 girls as they prepare for the upcoming ICC U19 T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier.

Her visit is part of the support provided to Cricket PNG by the PacificAus Sports program.

Cricket PNG CEO. Richard Done highlighted that PacificAus Sports is an important supporter to our women’s team and programs.

“it’s great that Julia could find the time in her busy schedule to come to PNG.” The CEO said.