PARTNERSHIP FOR LAW AND ORDER

by Natasha Ovoi0108

Pictured: Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura (Supplied Image)

By Bradly Mariori

Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura has thanked the Marape-Rosso government for looking at law and order and make available funding throughout the country.

He said with support from the National Government, there must be partnership between the Provincial Governments and DDAs to help in bringing in positive results for police.

Supt. Singura said partnership is very important in making sure police are equipped and law and order is carried out smoothly.

He said whatever that is purchased or brought forth as a result of good partnership, police personnel must learn to look after these assets, both firearms and vehicles.

Singura said policing has become very dangerous today and police personnel must use firearms to protect our people and not harm them.

Meanwhile, Supt. Singura said police numbers are few and the people must work with them to change the society.

He emphasized that there will be no change if the people and law enforcers do not work together.

