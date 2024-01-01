MONGNIOL BACKROAD TO UNDERGO RE-SEALING

By Thelma Allingham

Following public outburst last month over the quickly deteriorating Mongniol Road works, East Sepik Provincial Administrator, Samson Torovi in a press statement said that (JHL) the contractor working on the Mongniol Backroad Project will be tasked to re-do the sealing work again once the normal traffic flow commences at the Mobil-Post Office Road after its commissioning early next month

Provincial Administrator Samson Torovi said JHL was requested by East Sepik Provincial Government (ESPG) to do a quick finish to allow traffic in and out of town whilst the Mobil-Post Office was closed for upgrade hence this has resulted in cracks/portholes appearing on the newly constructed Mongniol Backroad.

PA Torovi said the backroad is not yet fully completed as there is need for Re-sealing to be done before JHL officially hands over the Road to ESPG for Commissioning.

He further added that all quality works depend of availability of proper funding and good supervision and since there was never any budget appropriations to both projects, he is very thankful that the ESPG under the direction of Governor Bird were able to sacrifice other funding within the ESPG budget to other Districts, to finance these two road much needed projects in Wewak Town.

PA Torovi said ESPG will ensure through good inspection and supervision that quality output is achieved on this section of the road, like that of the Mobil-Post Office Road.