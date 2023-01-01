PNGFA FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

By Rocky ISSOU

The Papua New Guinea Forest Authority (PNGFA) has had a very fruitful first quarter for 2023, according to the Managing Director of the National Forest Service (NFS) John Mosoro.

Since the Prime Minister James Marape’s visit to the PNG Forestry Authority in September last year and getting down to the brass tacks, the PNGFA has emerged from the visit as a leading Government department.

The Managing Director John Mosoro who has been leading from the front thanked his officers, senior officers and directors for the work they have done before dismissing them prior to the long Easter weekend.

The Managing Director said: “In this quarter, I have realized that we have achieved a lot. We had good coordinated team work throughout this quarter so I want to thank my directors and managers who supported me, and the Board Chairperson Ms. Faith Barton, the National Forest Board and the Minister for Forests Salio Waipo.

The major achievements Mr. Mosoro mentioned included:

The launching of the PNGFA 2021-2022 Annual Report on 24th March, 2023. “We launched it just within the time when the government was going to close (receipt) of KRAs (Key Result Areas), so I want to thank especially those who took the lead, in ensuring its timely completion. 31st March 2023 was the deadline for government agencies to submit their annual reports to Department of Personnel Management (DPM).

“I want to acknowledge the Field Operations Director Mr. Lyall Umbo and Director Forest Acquisition and Allocations Mr. Jim Menge who coordinated and progressed the annual report for us.

“Yesterday, for the first time, we submitted five NEC papers (at any one time). “I want to thank all the directors, managers and officers involved in submitting the NEC papers.

State Marketing Agency (SMA) is one of the submissions. Mr. Mosoro said that the SMA is stated in the Forestry Act 1991 (as amended), but it hasn’t been implemented over the last 30 years. However, as part of the forestry reform, the SMA NEC submission is now before the NEC Secretariat.

The other four submissions are:

National Forest Development Program 2023-2027;

Reduction in Log Export Tax to revert back to the existing NEC Decision no. 139/2021

Appointment of organizational representatives to the National Forest Board; and

The Forestry Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding signed between the PNGFA and the Australian Government through its Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Also in this quarter, the PNGFA website was launched on 23rd February, 2023.

Regarding Easter, Mr. Mosoro said that it is for all of us, particularly those who have grudges or issues with families, work colleagues or anyone, to seek forgiveness and to look at how we can all work and live together.