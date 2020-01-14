Land for Tax Payers

Prime Minister James Marape has announced that the government will free up excessive state land to public servants.

This comes as an incentive for employees paying high rate of personal income tax concerning large amounts of deductions from salaries.

Marape said, it’s a way of compensating employees both in the government and private sectors for their contribution.

Prime Minister, Marape said, state land that is currently under developed or not used, will be given to tax payers to use.

“Our government is trying our best to ensure we free up excessive state land for Papua New Guineans who are presently paying income text”, Marape said.

The lands minster has been instructed by the PM to identify available state land so that it will be utilized by those public servants who wish to own land, especially to build houses.

“Government will try to link housing loans and free up land available to Papua New Guineas who are working”, he said.

Housing has been one of the chronic issues in most urban areas in PNG. Hence, PM Marape said acquiring land for employees both in government and the private sector is a way of appreciating their contributions through personal income tax paying.

Marape said these are some ways forward for public servants to continue their efforts in nation building.

By Suli Suli – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby