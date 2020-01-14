Faithfuls called upon to Unite in Prayer

As the Bush fires rage on in Australia, with the Iran and American conflict at hand, the PNG Council of Churches and the Body of Christ Churches, has called on Christians and churches of this country, to unite together in prayer.

Deputy Chairman of the Body of Christ Churches, Pastor Michael Wilson, stated the purpose of this nationwide call.

“At the beginning of the year, we have had issues at hand, besides the things that can be done physically, we have a responsibility as the church to bring these issues to prayer,” Ps Wilson said.

“That is the basic idea of the seniors of the churches around the country, to pray for issues around the country,” he added.

National Prayer Coordinator, David Hewali, explained that Unity was important.

He added that apart from the conflicts, praying for family was the 2020 theme.

“The blueprint God has for this nation is the unity pillar. It is our monument built with the Word of God as the foundation,” he said.

“Our theme is pray for family, family is core of our life and nation. When the family is well, the nation is well,” he stated.

Other prominent pastors of the Council of Churches and body of Christ expressed the importance of the prayer and fasting period, saying that prayer is the only answer.

“We declare prayer and fasting across the nation. We pray that the affected people will be given grace and joy, but also seek God more,” Reverend Matthew Tapus of the Christian Apostolic Fellowship said.

The council of Churches has set a week-long of prayer and fasting, starting from the 15th of January to the 22nd.

By Benjamin Manimbi – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby