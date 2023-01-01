NEED FOR GAME MONITORING AND REGULATIONS

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon, affirmed that there is a need for prudent monitoring and regulation of new gaming activities and businesses as new forms of games will be introduced in the country.

“The public needs to be informed that not all games are licensed and lawful in the country,”Agon said.

“There are certain games that are unlawful such as Hi-Lo, card games, bingo, and others,” she added.

With this emphasis, the National Gaming Control Board will be carrying out awareness on illegal gambling in the country, starting in June to September of this year.

This awareness is to educate the public on illegal games and gaming activities, and the penalties involved when charged in accordance with the Gaming Control Act 2007.

“The safety and welfare of the people is always our number one priority when it comes to gaming and gambling activities thus making this awareness program important as ever,”Agon said.

The awareness program is a follow-up of the initial roll-out conducted in the Nation’s Capital in 2019. The same program will be carried out to other parts of the country to educate the public on the matter, in a comprehensive and interactive way,” Agon said.

She added that NGCB will also be taking public suggestions on how best the board can address some issues of illegal gaming.