KUMURA FOUNDATION SUMMER ART CAMP

By Gladys Kila

A first of its kind summer art camp was held in Snow Pass, Bundi in Madang Province. This is an initiative of Vincent Kumura from Kumura Foundation Incorporation to allow orphanage from rural Gembogl and Bundi districts to express themselves through creative painting.

Mr Kumura said, the foundation decided to introduce the summer art camp purposely to get this orphanage to express and expose their talent through art education.

“This year there is a shift because of funding challenges that we have, so we decided to have something different but educational. We decided to expose them to art education as some of them cannot make it to university but can make use of the skills,” Kumura said.

Mr Kumura said that it was an amazing program with a lot of fun and educational activities with a total of 135 mind blowing art pieces exhibited.

He added that, the art camp has exposed amazing raw talents from these talented children, who would have wasted their talents if such program like the summer art camp was not initiated.

He highlighted that a program will be held on a later date that aims to inspire the next generation of young artists and art works from the summer art camp.