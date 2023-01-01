JSB MEETING OUTCOME

The Bougainville President Ismael Toroama and Prime Minister James Marape have agreed to make peace in a Melanesian way through dialogue and consultation, aiming for a lasting and peaceful resolution.

The resolution was reached yesterday at the Joint Supervisory Body Meeting held at the Apec Haus in Port Moresby which was witnessed by the important dignitaries of PNG and Bougainville.

In acknowledging the complexity of the Independence choice made by the people of Bougainville in the 2019 referendum, both President Toroama and Prime Minister Marape expressed their unwavering commitment to collectively address the shared issues.

The key resolutions and endorsements made during the JSB meeting include:

The pathway to parliament will be through a Sessional Order.

The Sessional Order will only be moved after the content of the motion is agreed upon by the National Minister for Bougainville Affairs and Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) Minister for Bougainville Independence Mission Implementation.

The motion will be adopted by a simple majority.

The proposal to invite the ABG President and his leaders to provide awareness to Members of the National Parliament has been accepted.

Other aspects of the Post Referendum matters will be dealt with under the Constitutional Regulation.

In addition, the JSB directed the National Minister for Bougainville Affairs and ABG Minister for Bougainville Independence Mission Implementation to collaborate on the content of the Sessional Order, focusing on:

(i) The formulation of the question to be presented before Parliament.

(ii) The determination of the number of sessions required for deliberating on these matters.

(iii) The specification of the voting majority needed to endorse the referendum results.

(iv) The procedure for introducing the referendum results into Parliament.

Furthermore, the JSB mandated the National Minister for Bougainville Affairs and ABG Minister for Bougainville Independence Mission Implementation to explore the possibility of seeking mediation support from Moderators in case of any impasses encountered during their consultation.