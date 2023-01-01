MOTU-KOITA ASSEMBLY ROLL WILL BE DONE BASED ON CLAN LISTING

The PNG Electoral Commission will be conducting a clan-based survey and voter roll data update in the 14 council wards that make up the Motu Koita Assembly, starting today for the next seven days.

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said, “the voter roll update is based on clan listing and sub clans will be undertaken this week in preparation for the Motu-Koita Assembly Election which will be conducted this year.”

This exercise is mandatory and it is meant to capture the voting age population who have turned 18 in the last five years, to update the electoral roll before an election is conducted.

Commissioner Sinai is appealing to all village chiefs, church and community leaders from all 14 wards to cooperate and avail themselves in their respective wards for Electoral Officers to do surveys and update the Motu-Koita Assembly Roll.

Mr Sinai added that the roll is restricted to Motu Koitabuans of a biological heritage and at the age of 18 years and above and they must be a member of one of the 14 declared wards to qualify and participate in the Motu-Koita Elections.

“Non-Motu Koitabuans who are living within MKA villages are not eligible,” he said.”

He said MKA Act 2007, section 11, mandates the Electoral Commission to conduct elections for the Members of the Assembly which includes enrolment, nomination and polling.

He added that the Electoral Commission anticipates the completion of this exercise in the next 2 weeks, in preparation for the elections.