KINIAMBO VILLAGE IN THE SEPIK PLAINS OFFER GOVERNMENT 10, 000 HECTARES OF LAND FOR OIL PALM DEVELOPMENT

With chanting and dancing the people of Kiniambo village in the Sepik Plains of Yangoru-Saussia District, East Sepik Province welcomed their local MP and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, and offered the Government 10, 000 hectares of their grassland for major oil palm development.

“All they (the Kiniambu people) need now is for the Marape-Rosso Government to come good and support them to have the land surveyed, ILGs registered, and a 99-year State Lease title given to their landowner company. This will allow them to negotiate with the State and other investor partners to develop a 10, 000-hectare oil palm estate and be able to provide enough land to allow the company to build an oil palm mill in Kiniambo,” said Minister Maru.

“We do not want the Government nor any investor to buy our land. We want the title to be given to the landowner company so we can convert it to equity and be owners of the project on our land.” Kiniambo Councilor, Mr. Daniel Sinigawi expressed this.

In response, Minister Maru offered to assist them with solicit funding to have the land surveyed and the ILGs registered, and work with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to have the title of the land given to the Kinimabu landowner groups or clans under the National Government’s Land Mobilization Project.

“It will cost between K500, 000 to K600, 000 to survey and complete all the landowner identification work before a State title can be issued to the Kiniambo people.” Minister Maru said.

“Kiniambo village is in the middle of the vast Sepik Plains and will be in the heart of the Sepik Plains Special Economic Zone. Such a project will create over 3, 000 new jobs in Kiniambu and they will see improved Government services including sealed roads, and tax credit funding for their major community projects and needs. I want to assure the people of Kiniambo that I will talk to the Prime Minister to secure land mobilization funds to have the survey completed and State title issued to the landowner company as a priority of the Marape-Rosso Government so other villages can also join this land mobilization scheme for large-scale economic projects.” Minister Maru further stated.

Meanwhile, the neighboring villages have also pledged to mobilize their land for oil palm development if the Kinimabo project kicks off.