EAST AWIN LEADER CALLS FOR EQUAL SUPPORT FOR WEST PAPUANS

Pictured: Drimdamesuk Ward eight (8) Councilor, Gom Dewi (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

Over 10,000 West Papuans at the Iowara Camp in East Awin, North Fly District of Western Province are in dire need of basic services such as road maintenance work, school, health and supply of water and electricity.

Drimdamesuk Ward eight (8) Councilor, Gom Dewi raised these concerns during the West Papuans 40th anniversary celebrations observed in East Awin Camp this week, elaborating that these issues can be addressed if good coordination and cooperation is maintained between the Local Level Government Council officers and the Department of Provincial Local Government Affairs (DPLGA) to cater for West Papuans.

He said West Papuans have been depending on the Local Level Government Councilor for services, however they cannot support them.

Hence the reason why the DPLGA has to step in and work with the provincial leaders, district and the National Government to provide services in the East Awin Camp.

“These issues have not been addressed and is affecting their lives. This concern was raised to both the Western Provincial and district leaders in 2013 but nothing has been done. I’ve informed them again last year, 2023 but still they did not respond.” The Councilor said.

Under the border protection authority, the East Awin Camp need special attention for better living.

Councilor Dewi elaborated this will pave a way for local Level Government Council to have its project for Ward eight which can include the West Papua community in Iowara.

“Every year the Iowara camp under ward eight missed projects which is not good. We are one people so they too can benefit out from all the 17 villages under the ward.” He said.

Speaking on behalf of West Papuan people in Iowara, the organizing committee chairman, Cleopas Bomdin mentioned that since the withdrawal of the United Nation High Commissioner of Refugee (UNHCR) in 2002, they have faced more hardships and struggles.

He has appealed for continued programs and financial assistance to be offered to them.

Currently, the Iowara Camp is in a run-down state with deteriorating infrastructure such as health centre, school, road, water tanks and houses.

It was revealed that there has been a lack of coordination between DPLGA, Western Provincial and district government as stipulated in the signed MOA number 2.1 on December 7th 2017, hence team work is needed to implement the plans and actions as signed in the MOA.

“While we settled in PNG, it has been 40 years of struggle and pain, but anticipating our freedom as West Papuans. We pay tribute to all our fellow brothers and sisters who have gone before us while travelling this painful journey.” Chairman Bomdin said.

West Papuans have thanked the National Government, the people of Western Province and its leaders, NGO groups and Catholic church for contributing towards their well-being, noting that in Iowara, the Catholic Diocese of Daru-Kiunga has been providing health and education services for them.

As it stands, under the limited integrated policy put in place by the government in 1996 specifically for the West Papuan people in Iowara, many were voluntarily repatriated to their homeland and other parts of PNG while most have received permissive residence and in the process of acquiring citizenship status.

This gives them certain rights and privileges to participate and integrate themselves fully in PNG.