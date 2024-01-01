KANDEP DISTRICT HOSPITAL RECEIVED NEW VEHICLE

Pictured: Enga Provincial Health Authority (EPHA)Deputy Director for District Health Facilities Mr. Gerald Kepa (left) presenting the vehicle key to the Management of the Kandep District Hospital.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Kandep District Hospital in Enga Province recently received a new vehicle from the Enga Provincial Health Authority (EPHA).

Kandep District Hospital Resident Doctor, Dr. Robert Imambu sincerely acknowledged the input by the EPHA in recognizing the need of a vehicle for this rural hospital.

“On behalf of Kandep District Health Services, I thank Mr. Gerald Kepa, the Deputy Director – District Health Facilities of EPHA, for travelling down to Kandep and officially handing us this vehicle to Kandep District Health Services,” Dr. Imambu said.

The rural based medical doctor mentioned that the vehicle will be used for the District Maternal and Child Health Programs.

“We also want to thank Dr. Vincent Pyakalyia who is the CEO of EPHA, Dr. Betty Koka who is the Director of Public Health Services and the Deputy Director of Public Health Services Mr. John Masili for recognizing the need and sending us this vehicle,” Dr. Imambu acknowledged.

He highlighted that this vehicle is an important addition to the health services provided by the Kandep District Hospital.

“It will help us provide maternal and child health care, including vaccinations, in the district,” he said.

He urged the management and staff of Kandep District Hospital to continue to take good care of the vehicle so it can do its job well.