KAINANTU SME EXPO

The two days Kainantu Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) Expo gave an opportunity for SMEs within the province to showcase and sell their products.

The event began yesterday and will end today. Thousands of people turned up to witness the twenty two SME groups participate in the event to showcase their variety of products, including arts and crafts, floriculture, paintings, bilums, and many more.

The event was funded by the Kainantu Mining with K6, 500 to help SMEs in the province.

The Kainantu Mining Project Coordinator for external affairs Ovex Jaimaca said Kainantu Mining has so far spent over K1.2 million to support all community projects in Kainantu and Eastern Highlands under the supporting community obligation and assured the Kainantu SME sector that they will continue to support the SME expo next year and onwards.

Eastern Highlands Provincial SME Coordinator Osborne Soso when presenting the cheque of K5000 to Yvonne Baru, the facilitator for the SME expo expressed that he would like to see everyone to be involved in the SME sector including youth to do productive business to support their daily living.

The SME facilitator Ms Baru was very impressed with the support and turn out of the people.